Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $13.62 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 609,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned 17.43% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLGB. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 191,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

FLGB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,780. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

