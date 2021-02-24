Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 2,559 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.57. 977,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,188,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $139.01 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

