Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 353,556 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 353,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,444,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,161. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $50.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

