Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. 218,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,672. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

