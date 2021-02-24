Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.08. 102,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,529. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $255.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

