Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Sells 23,218 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after buying an additional 312,559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,298,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $7,548,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $7,084,000.

Shares of VHT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.24. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.78. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

