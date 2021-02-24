Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Sells 309 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $391.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

