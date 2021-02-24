Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Sells 389,991 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389,991 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.84% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 19,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 174,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. 43,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,116. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

