Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Sells 444 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.08. 3,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,054. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $259.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.34.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.