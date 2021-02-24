Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Up 12.2%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 575,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,403,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

