Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.50. The company had a trading volume of 78,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,809. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.