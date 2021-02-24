Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at TD Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

PXD stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $145.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

