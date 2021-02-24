Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 244,018 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.35% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $64,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 54,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

NYSE:PXD traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.19. 94,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $145.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

