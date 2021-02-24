Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Snap to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.26.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

