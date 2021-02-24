Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLR. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Shares of CLR opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

