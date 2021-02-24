PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Down 6.1% This Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $9,973.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.