Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.16. 3,301,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,492,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

PBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $1,561,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

