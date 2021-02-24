Pivot Token Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $601,498.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00057984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00765510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00036136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00038807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061068 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,333.99 or 0.04696245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars.

