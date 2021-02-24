Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s share price rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 777,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 666,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

PXLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 77,609 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 425,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

