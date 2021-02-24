Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 1,942 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $220,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,539,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,632 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $412,572.24.

SITM traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.13. 300,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,533. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 490.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.