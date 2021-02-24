Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.83. 63,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,715. The company has a market cap of C$241.99 million and a P/E ratio of 12.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$5.26 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.03.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

