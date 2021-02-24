Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.83. 63,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,715. The company has a market cap of C$241.99 million and a P/E ratio of 12.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$5.26 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.03.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
