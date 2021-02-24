Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Shares Up 5.2%

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.96. 8,237,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 5,397,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 303,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

