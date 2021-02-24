Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 65.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,207,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,432,000 after buying an additional 5,219,029 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,399,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,673,000 after buying an additional 69,037 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 443,933 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 1,993,143 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.