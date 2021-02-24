Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.24. 5,346,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,251,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

