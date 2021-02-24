Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.08

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.08 and last traded at $87.08, with a volume of 13841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,199.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $4,981,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,816 shares of company stock worth $15,626,568 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.2% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 797.0% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

