Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

Shares of Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19), but opened at GBX 14.04 ($0.18). Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) shares last traded at GBX 15.18 ($0.20), with a volume of 85,909 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

About Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.