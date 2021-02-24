Platinum Asia Investments Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:PAI)

Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.98.
About Platinum Asia Investments
