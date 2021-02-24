Platinum Asia Investments Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:PAI)

Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.98.

About Platinum Asia Investments

Platinum Asia Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia ex Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

