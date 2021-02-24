Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.12. Playfair Mining shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 35,500 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$10.44 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00.

Playfair Mining Company Profile (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

