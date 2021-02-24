Playgroundz (IOG) Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $956.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

