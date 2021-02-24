PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Up 5.5%

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 436,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 627,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLBY. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

There is no company description available for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp.

