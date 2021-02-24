Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading 17.4% Higher

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s share price traded up 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.06. 208,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 111,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 18,734 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $95,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,234 shares of company stock worth $1,081,895 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 398,792 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

