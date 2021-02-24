Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading 17.4% Higher

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s share price traded up 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.06. 208,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 111,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 398,792 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
