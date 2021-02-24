PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX) (ASX:PGF) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX) (ASX:PGF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.86.

Get PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX) alerts:

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX) Company Profile

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.