PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX) (ASX:PGF) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX) (ASX:PGF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.86.
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX) Company Profile
