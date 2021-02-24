PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of PNM Resources worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,012,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $57,116,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 784,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

