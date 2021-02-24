POA (POA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.36 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. POA has a total market cap of $20.18 million and $8.36 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,910,447 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
