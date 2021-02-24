Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $147.56

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.56 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 151.37 ($1.98). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 150.75 ($1.97), with a volume of 947,872 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £202.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.17%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

