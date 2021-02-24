Polis (POLIS) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Polis has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $9,885.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00022461 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

