Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Shares Gap Up to $41.64

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$41.64, but opened at C$47.23. Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) shares last traded at C$49.09, with a volume of 45,827 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total value of C$123,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,687.50.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

