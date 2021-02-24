PopularCoin (POP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 86.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $131,964.55 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00362963 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00050587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,600.59 or 0.99695153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00137855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,146,620,774 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.