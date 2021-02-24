Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Up 9.2%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $11.08. 1,541,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 374,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $684.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,000. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,281,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,097,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,987,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.