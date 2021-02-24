PotCoin Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $7.10 million and $8,991.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,900.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.20 or 0.03315019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.57 or 0.00365874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.55 or 0.01065238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.46 or 0.00425767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.22 or 0.00393235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00266907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024104 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,742,806 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

