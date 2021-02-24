Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $31.97. 105,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 62,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $373.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 491.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

