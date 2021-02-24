PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. 64,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 244.13. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

