Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.45

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $12.46. Prada shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 1,137 shares traded.

PRDSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

