PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK):

2/19/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$14.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

1/19/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$11.50.

1/7/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 509,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,385. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$13.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 96.23.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

