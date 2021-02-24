PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK):
- 2/19/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$15.00.
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$14.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$13.50.
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00.
- 1/19/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$11.50.
- 1/7/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50.
PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 509,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,385. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$13.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 96.23.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.