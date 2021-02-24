PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.52

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.52 and last traded at C$13.38, with a volume of 256794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSK. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.87.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

