Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.51. 978,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,251,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $604.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $111,607.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,928,859 shares in the company, valued at $45,378,321.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $133,209.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,607,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,068 shares of company stock valued at $709,226. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

