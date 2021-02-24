Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.57. 3,093,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,878,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

