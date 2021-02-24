Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $865.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $58.68.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

