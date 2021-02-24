Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 2,509 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 210,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,901,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 212,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,633,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.45.

Shares of EL opened at $291.90 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $297.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 177.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

