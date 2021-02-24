Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 7,416 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

